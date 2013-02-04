Jermaine Dupri Pays Off $3 Million Tax Lien

Producer/rapper Jermaine Dupri can go back to singing the hook to “Money Ain’t A Thang” ad meaning it. Dupri recently paid off a tax lien that totaled three million big ones.

In 2008, the IRS filed the lien, saying the So So Def label head defaulted on his tax paying duties back in 2006. The amount Jermaine Dupri defaulted on was 3,095,004.64. Dupri finally paid the massive debt and the lien was released on the 18th of January.

This isn’t Dupri’s first incident with the IRS. He just finished paying off a $500,000 tax lien filed by the state of Georgia. Although he’s out of the woods with the IRS, he still has to fork over some dough for his mansion’s mortgage. He’s fallen behind on those payments as well.

