Keyshia Cole Throws Shade At Michelle Williams After Super Bowl Performance

R&B songstress Keyshia Cole is known for making music that is the soundtrack for the brokenhearted and angry. However, she didn’t need any music to prove how mad she was at Michelle Williams‘ performance at last night’s Super Bowl.

After Beyonce tore New Orleans’ Superdome up with a her performance and the surprise reunion of Destiny’s Child, Keyshia Cole took to the Twitter streets to praise Bey and throw mad shade at the red head step child of DC. Keyshia tweeted, “I think I was frightened to blink for a sec. Then Michell sung and woke my ass up from my daze! She always f*ckN the groove up.”

Michelle hasn’t responded to Cole’s jab, but she did post a tweet earlier in the week about not allowing the negativity to take up space in your brain. Though Williams hasn’t said anything to Keyshia Cole, plenty of fans have spoken up on Michelle’s behalf by calling the “Heaven Sent” singer petty and childish.

Keyshia Cole didn’t have to air Michelle Williams out like that on a social media site, but it’s not like she said anything most of Destiny’s Child fans haven’t been saying for years. How many jokes have you made about Beyonce and Kelly treating Michelle like a field slave by only giving her the bridge on a track to sing? How many times have you listened to a DC song only to skip it when Michelle’s part comes on? If everyone loved Michelle they way they say, there wouldn’t be a Tumblr called Poor Michelle. Let’s be honest with ourselves. Obviously, Keyshia Cole is.

