All #1 Everything!! Trinidad James Has #1 Single! [MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

Every week, Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!

____________________________________________________________________________

TRINIDAD JAMES takes the top spot with “All Gold Everything” *

A$AP ROCKY, slides to 2* despite being up 268 spins with “F**kin’ Problems” *

RIHANNA is top 5 in her sixth week on the chart with “Pour It Up” rising 11*-4* and up over 700 spins *

KENDRICK LAMAR also vaults inside the top 10 with “Poetic Justice” climbing 13*-8*, featuring DRAKE

Rank Artist Title *1 TRINIDAD JAMES All Gold Everything *2 A$AP ROCKY F**kin Problems f/Drake *3 T.I. Ball f/Lil Wayne *4 RIHANNA Pour It Up *5 FUTURE Neva End f/Kelly Rowland *6 2 CHAINZ I’m Different 7 THE WEEKND Wicked Games *8 LAMAR, KENDRICK Poetic Justice f/Drake 9 BROWN, CHRIS Don’t Judge Me 10 LAMAR, KENDRICK Swimming Pools (Drank) Visit Radio-One.comTo see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10 —————————————————————————————————————————————————

