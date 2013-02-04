Judge Blasts Allen Iverson For Being A “Terrible Parent”

The fall from grace for Allen Iverson has been long and super painful. Allen Iverson was going through a lengthy and nasty divorce from his estranged wife Tawanna and in the final stages of the divorce proceedings, the judge went in on Iverson and his lack of parenting skills.

The Atlanta family court judge had some really harsh words for the former Philadelphia 76er. Iverson was called everything from an alcoholic to a negligent father. In the divorce decree, the judge wrote:

“[Iverson] does not know how to manage the children; has little interest in learning to manage the children and has actually, at times, been a hindrance to their spiritual and emotional growth and development. For example, he has refused to attend to an obvious and serious alcohol problem, which has caused him to do inappropriate things in the presence of the children while impaired. He has left the children alone without supervision. He has left his young daughters in a hotel room with men who are unknown to the mother.”

After dropping those bombs on the basketball player, the judge gave physical and legal custody of Tawanna and Allen’s children to Tawanna. Allen Iverson does get visitation rights but only if he abides by the conditions set forth by the judge. Some of those conditions are that Allen Iverson must remain alcohol free for the next year and a half. Once those eighteen months are done, Iverson can’t drink 24 hours before or after the children are to be in his care. The judge also ordered the baller to begin seeing a therapist and AA meetings.

Allen Iverson better get his act together or he could miss seeing his children grow up. And nobody wants that to happen.

