Muhammed Ali Not Dying, Was Home Watching Super Bowl [PHOTO]

Over the weekend the estranged brother of boxing legend Muhammed Ali told a London periodical that the champ was “near death.”

His brother Rahman Ali was quoted saying, “My brother can’t speak. He doesn’t recognize me. He’s in a bad way. He’s very sick. It could be months, it could be days. I don’t know if he’ll last the summer. He’s in God’s hands. We hope he gently passes away.”

However, those closest to Ali say that his brother is wrong and that Ali was home watching football when reports surfaced of his imminent death.

The 71-year-old Ali suffers from Parkinson’s disease but is thankfully not critically ill. This photo released by his spokesman Bob Gunnell shows Ali dressed in Raven’s gear rooting for the now Super Bowl champions.

Looks like he’s still got it to us!

