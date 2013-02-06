OurMoments: Beyoncé 1st Black Woman To Win ASCAP Songwriting Award

This Black History Month, The Urban Daily looks back at a variety of memorable African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Spanning the worlds of entertainment, sports and technology, some of these moments will fill folks with pride while others may frustrate you. Here’s to the last 12 years of our history!

Moment: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Win ASCAP’s Songwriter Of The Year Award

Over the course of her 16 years in the business, Beyonce’s literally done it all and continues to captivate. Growing into her roles as wife to Jay-Z and mother to baby girl Blue Ivy, folks shouldn’t forget that Queen B has been at this for a while. Back in 2002, the Destiny’s Child singer snagged ASCAP’s coveted songwriter of the year award. The songs she penned that gained her the top honor were “Independent Women Part I,” “Jumpin Jumpin” and “Survivor.” With an upcoming album, expect the Houston bombshell to reclaim her throne.

Watch Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” video here:

Get more of “Our Moments” by clicking the banner below!

Also On The Urban Daily: