OurMoments: Rapper Heavy D Dies At Age 44

This Black History Month, The Urban Daily looks back at a variety of memorable African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Spanning the worlds of entertainment, sports and technology, some of these moments will fill folks with pride while others may frustrate you. Here’s to the last 12 years of our history!

Moment: Veteran Rapper And Actor Heavy D Dies At The Age Of 44

November 8, 2011 was a sad day for the Hip-Hop nation. The pride of Mount Vernon, NY, Heavy D aka The Overweight Lover, was pronounced dead outside his Beverly Hills home. Just ten days prior, the Hevster rocked the stages at the 2011 BET Hip-Hop Awards. It was later reported that the cause of death was pulmonary embolism. Born Dwight Myers, the hefty but agile rapper also suffered from heart disease. Moving away from his Hip-Hop roots, Heavy D had toyed with reggae music, no doubt inspired by his Jamaican heritage. Releasing his last project Love Opus two months before his passing, it appeared that Waterbed Hev was eyeing a bit of a comeback. A positive presence on Twitter that’s sorely missed, Heavy D’s music still lives on. We suggest you take it back to the Blue Funk album if you don’t think Hev had bars.

Check Out This Classic Heavy D & The Boyz Track “Blue Funk” Here:

Read more of our “Our Moments” on TheUrbanDaily.com by clicking the banner below!

Also On The Urban Daily: