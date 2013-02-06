Mobb Deep Announce Reunion & New Tour Dates

Money has a way of turning friends into enemies and enemies into friends. Such is the case with embattled hip-hop duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy and Havoc have squashed whatever beef–on Twitter and/or real life–and have decided to go on tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary in the game.

If you remember Havoc posted some inflammatory comments about Prodigy on Twitter. Havoc made claims that Prodigy was involved in homosexual relationships while serving a three years in prison. Many thought that those tweets were the beginning of the end for the infamous Mobb. However, Prodigy later said they have reconciled and would make another album some time in the future.

Before the pair gets back in the studio, they are going on tour. The unofficial start of the tour will be at The Paid Dues Festival out in Los Angeles this March. People close to the group say their 20th anniversary world tour will begin in April.

How hyped are you that Mobb Deep is back together and gearing up for a new world tour?

