Allen Iverson’s Georgia Mansion Lost In Auction

It’s official! Allen Iverson is having the worst week ever. After being called one of the worst parents around, Iverson’s mansion in Atlanta was recently sold in a foreclosure auction.

A.I. allegedly failed to pay anything towards the $1.2 million mortgage. Iverson’s failure to cough up the mortgage resulted in the $4.5 million mansion being foreclosed upon. The former NBA player tried to stop the foreclosure proceedings and was successful for a brief period. However, he couldn’t keep the bank from auctioning off his home.

The bank Iverson dealt with purchased the mansion for $2.5 million which is a loss of $2 million, but we’re sure they can recoup that when they sell the home to a wealthy buyer.

