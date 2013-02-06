TGT Tell Their Women The “Sex Never Felt Better” [NEW MUSIC]

Male R&B groups are a dying breed. R&B superstars Tank, Ginuwine, and Tyrese are aiming to change that. They have announced they will record a project as a group. TGT, as they will be called, dropped their first official single “Sex Never Felt Better.”

The sensual ballad is tailor made for the bedroom. “Sex Never Felt Better” is the lead off their upcoming debut album which is slated to come out later this year.

Check out the song below and tell us if you will be making babies to this one.

