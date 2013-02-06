Chris Brown: I’m Sick Of Being Accused!

R&B bad boy Chris Brown is tired of the drama. As Breezy handles the legal fallout following his fight with Frank Ocean, he is being inundated with criticism from the media and public. He can’t take it anymore. Brown posted a lengthy message on Instagram asking people to leave him alone. Peep the message below.

I love y’all but y’all getting repetitive telling me to go relax no I’m not gonna relax I’m makin an album right now… and y’all tell me not when its on my radio,tv and everything else..Even if I did relax I wouldn’t stop hearing about it.. y’all are everything to me y’all know this but telling me to ignore it is like telling me to walk around with a blindfold and stick ear plugs in my ear… Im wise I can handle the hate but enough is enough yo!! Yes it bother me but its not my main focus! My music is… and when I speak on it .. its because I want people to know how I feel… Yes they talked about Jesus… but “him” I am not him, not even close!!! Im a human being and I honestly think I deserve respect I’m sick of being accused… I, Tired y’all just don’t understand Ive been going through this shit since I was 19 years old.. you can’t sit here and tell me to calm down, when am I gonna get a positive outcome out of anything I do? when can I get that feed back? Im TIRED of you read me I’m tired!!!!! Im not gonna sit here and play victim, Im just tired of this shit… I pray every day and night for a new outcome… and just when everything seems to be going good some new shit happens.. A day in my shoes is a day in hell, believe it or not! Y’all don’t wanna me be in my predicament … Before y’all say I’m weak remember what I’ve been through.. My soul cries for positivity Im not broken I am STRONG….but being so doesn’t.

This message is a cry for help if I ever heard one. Somebody besides Rihanna and Karrueche needs to help this guy out mentally.

