Bow Wow Giving Us The “Greenlight” With His New Tracklist

Bow Wow is a pretty busy guy. He’s been holding it down at “106 & Park” as one of their co-hosts. He is also gearing up for the 20th anniversary for So So Def with Jermaine Dupri. Now, he’s back in the studio and he’s just released the tracklist for his latest mixtape, “Greenlight 5.”

Check out the tracklist:

1. Intro

2. I Got Problems

3. Eat the Cake feat. Lil’ Wayne

4. 8 Figgaz

5. Paysos

6. We In Da Club

7. Grown Ass Man (Snoop Dogg Speaks)

8. I Try

9. The World Needs Yor

10. Texaco

11. Driving & Smoking

12. Going feat. Gucci Mane

13. P*ssy On My Mind

14. She Gone Get It feat. Omarion

15. Self Made feat. Tyga and Busta Rhymes

16. Ballin’ feat. Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock

17. We Going Hard feat. Ace Hood

18. Ohio To Yonkers feat. Jadakiss

Listen to “Eat the Cake” below!

