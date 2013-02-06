Bow Wow Giving Us The “Greenlight” With His New Tracklist

Bow Wow is a pretty busy guy. He’s been holding it down at “106 & Park” as one of their co-hosts. He is also gearing up for the 20th anniversary for So So Def with Jermaine Dupri. Now, he’s back in the studio and he’s just released the tracklist for his latest mixtape, “Greenlight 5.”
Check out the tracklist:
1. Intro
2. I Got Problems
3. Eat the Cake feat. Lil’ Wayne
4. 8 Figgaz
5. Paysos
6. We In Da Club
7. Grown Ass Man (Snoop Dogg Speaks)
8. I Try
9. The World Needs Yor
10. Texaco
11. Driving & Smoking
12. Going feat. Gucci Mane
13. P*ssy On My Mind
14. She Gone Get It feat. Omarion
15. Self Made feat. Tyga and Busta Rhymes
16. Ballin’ feat. Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock
17. We Going Hard feat. Ace Hood
18. Ohio To Yonkers feat. Jadakiss
Listen to “Eat the Cake” below!
