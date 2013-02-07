Kerry Washington: Olivia Pope Is The Answer To Broomhilda’s Prayers

Kerry Washington continues her media blitz on the cover of the new Ebony Magazine. Among other topics, The “Scandal” and “Django Unchained” star discusses the duality of playing a high powered politico and a slave in the same time frame.

Washington on Broomhilda and characters connection:

“[Olivia] is the answer to Broomhilda’s prayers…I’m grateful that these two women on opposite ends of history, on opposite ends of their experience, both strongwomen but in such different ways, can exist at the same time.”

Washington on Olivia Pope:

“In her professional life, she is so powerful and is this self-made woman…But in [Olivia’s] personal life, she is a mess and I kind of love that…I love that I get to embody all of that complexity because I also think it takes a certain level of progress for us to have a Black Woman that powerful be an emotional mess on television.”

The EBONY Scandal issue hits newsstands Feb. 5.

