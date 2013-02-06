BREAKING: Giants Release RB Ahmad Bradshaw [VIDEO]

According to sources at ESPN, The New York GIANTs have released their starting running back Ahmad Bradshaw. The move is said to be related to salary cap space and Bradshaw was due $3.75 Million in base salary.

“I saw it coming because of the money,” Bradshaw told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “Everything is about money I guess, so, yes, I was expecting it. I’m not discouraged at all.”

Bradshaw played 14 games and rushed for 1,015 yards this season but had surgery to have a screw replaced in his right foot, keeping him out for another eight weeks.

