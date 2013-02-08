WTF: Ex-Cop “Declares War” On L.A.P.D., Kills 3

In something out of a b-movie or video game plot, the L.A.P.D are now hunting one of their own after 33-year-old Christopher Dorner began a revenge spree against his former employers.

In an online “manifesto” Dorner “declared war” on the police force. He was discharged from the Navy just last week and has formidable combat training. Dorn, who is still at large, has killed one officer, the daughter of another officer and her fiancé.

“I will bring unconventional and asymmetrical warfare” to Los Angeles Police Department officers, on or off duty, said the manifesto. It also asserted: “Unfortunately, I will not be alive to see my name cleared. That’s what this is about, my name. A man is nothing without his name.”

Dorner was fired from the LAPD in 2008 for making false statements. READ MORE AT NEWSONE.COM

Is he the real life RamBro?

