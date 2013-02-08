Michelle Williams Speaks After Super Bowl Performance

We showed you the tweets Miss Keyshia Cole made about Michelle Williams, saying she was “f**kn up the groove” while performing at the Super Bowl with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland. Michelle Williams took to her Facebook page and finally spoke about her performance.

It was an honor to share the stage with my sisters Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé on Sunday night. To all my ladies, we must learn to stick together and support each other. The incredible Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson did an amazing job too! Thank you to my sister Beyonce for sharing your moment with Destiny’s Child. Love you!

Did you catch that?

“To my ladies, we must learn to stick together and support each other.”

Whether that was for Keyshia Cole or not, I’m going to make that decision and say that it was. And it was done in a tactfully. Keyshia Cole is Michelle’s peer. Why she decided to make it a point to take to her Twitter account was classless. Say that to your man or something, not the interwebs! We can poke a little fun at Michelle Williams, not someone she has potential of sharing a stage with or running into at an event one day.

[Spotted at Rap Fix]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY!

WTF: Ex-Cop “Declares War” On L.A.P.D., Kills 3

Robin Roberts Set To Return To ‘Good Morning America’

LeBron James Covers ESPN Magazine’s “The Music Issue” With Dr. Dre