Madame Tussauds Honors Whitney Houston In A Special Way [PHOTOS]

It’s hard to believe that around this time a year ago we lost Whitney Houston. As the one-year anniversary of her death is coming up, Madame Tussauds has decided to make not one, but four wax figures of the singer.

Each figure will be at a different location, and the cities make sense based on the Whitney’s performance. Her National Anthem performance from the Super Bowl will be in D.C. Her “Bodyguard” figure from the 1992 film will be in the Hollywood location. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Whitney will be showcased in Vegas, and “a recreation of a 2009 photo shoot” will be in New York City.

It took the good people at Madame Tussaud’s over four months to create the looks and cost $1.2 million.

