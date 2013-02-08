In Memoriam: Flesh At The Grammys [PHOTOS]

As if The Grammys weren’t already boring enough, now the suits at CBS have decreed that entertainers need to keep their outfits PG or else.

In a leaked memo, the network outlined specific restrictions on the amount skin that can be exposed. Unfortunately, there are still no restrictions on dresses made of meat.

***GRAMMYS 2013*** CBS Program Practices advises that all talent appearing on camera please adhere to Network policy concerning wardrobe. Please be sure that buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered. Thong type costumes are problematic. Please avoid exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack. Bare sides or under curvature of the breasts is also problematic. Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples. Please be sure the genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible “puffy” bare skin exposure.

So why are they tripping? The folks at the TheSmokingSection have gathered a gallery of the sexiest Grammy violations HERE.

