Rapper and Love & Hip Hop New York cast member Joe Budden stopped by Hot 107.9 this week to promote his new album, No Love Lost, and to talk about his role on Love & Hip Hop New York.

In addition to talking about the drama between his ex Tahiry and his current girlfriend Kaylin Garcia, Joe went into further detail about his feud with rapper and fellow Love & Hip Hop New York cast member Consequence and his wife Jen the Pen. After Consequence and Jen the Pen went in on Joe in a radio interview, Joe confronted the couple at another New York radio station, and it was all caught on camera.

Watch the exclusive:

Get more of the latest on TheUrbandaily:

Madame Tussauds Honors Whitney Houston In A Special Way [PHOTOS]

In Memoriam: Flesh At The Grammys [PHOTOS]

Legendary Jazz Trumpeter Donald Byrd Dies At 80

Joe Budden On Consequence Feud: “All of These Rappers Lie” [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com