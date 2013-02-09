What Was The Outcome Of Mendeecees Harris’ Trial?

Welp, Mendeecees Harris of “Love and Hip Hop: NY” was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. The verdict was read today to cheers in the courtroom. Yandy Smith was there to support her man.

According to Hip Hop Wired, she tweeted her joy, Smith took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news. “Truth always comes out…NOT GUILYY!!!!!” she tweeted.

During the week-long trial, Harris took to the stand and denied all of the accusations by the teenager. The jury deliberated today, and came with their verdict. They had the option of continuing their deliberation on Monday, but they declined.

Just last week he was Harris was arrested for drug trafficking, so there will probably be another trial in the future. We will see what unfolds for him going forward. Hopefully, he will be able to stay out of trouble.

