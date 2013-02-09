Lil Wayne Sued Over Alleged Skateboard Attack

Lil Wayne made news when he got the name of a skateboard company tattooed on his forehead. It appears that he may be in trouble now for trying to tattoo someone in the head with a skateboard.

According to TMZ, a Lil Wayne fan (or former fan) named Alfredo Marino spotted Weezy on the streets of L.A. last year and tried to take a photo when he was attacked by one of Wayne’s affiliates.

A lawsuit filed in L.A. Superior Court says someone on Lil Wayne’s payroll grabbed a skateboard and hit him on the back of the head when he got too close.

Add this to the laundry list of legal cases that Wayne seems to be collecting like Pokemon cards.

