OurMoments: Los Angeles Lakers Reestablish Dynasty In 21st-Century

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling right now in the stacked NBA Western Conference, the team owned the early part of the century. Anchored by now-retired center Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, the Lakers rattled off three straight championship wins through 2000-2002 under the guiding eyes of Coach Phil Jackson. Don’t know if that’ll be happening again anytime soon, though.

