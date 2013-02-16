Forest Whitaker Falsely Accused Of Shoplifting In NYC Deli

Racial profiling is real on the streets of New York. TMZ reports that actor Forest Whitaker (“King of Scotland”) was accused of shoplifting at a neighborhood deli.

Whitaker was on his way out of the Milano Market on the Upper West Side, when an employee stopped him and accused him of taking something. The employee than frisked Whitaker to find the stolen item–the search yielded nothing.

A rep for the Oscar winning thespian said “This was an upsetting incident given the fact that Forest did nothing more than walk into the deli. What is most unfortunate about this situation is the inappropriate way store employees are treating patrons of their establishment.

Even after such an embarrassing incident, Whitaker chose to turn the other cheek. His rep goes on to say “”Forest did not call the authorities at the request of the worker who was in fear of losing his employment. Forest asked that, in the future, the store change their behavior and treat the public in a fair and just manner.”

Whitaker is currently shooting “Black Nativity” in New York with Angela Bassett and director Kasi Lemmons.

GET THE LATEST IN NEWS AND GOSSIP AT THE URBAN DAILY!