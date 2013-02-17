HUMOR: Sh*t Olivia Pope Says [VIDEO]

“Scandal” is TV’s hottest property and all eyes are on lead actress Kerry Washington. Thursday nights, over 8 million viewers tune in for their weekly fix of sex, intrigue and political hijinks on this too hot for prime time sudser.

READ: Who’s The Baddest Gladiator: Olivia Pope or “Archer’s” Lana Kane? [OPINION}

Olivia Pope is intelligent, fashion forward with a fast-paced career and an equally messy love life. The folks over at Madame Noire have come up with a spot-on spoof of our favorite crisis manager:

Is Kela Walker’s impression of Olivia Pope dead on? Let us know in comments section below!

GET THE LATEST IN NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT AT THE URBAN DAILY!

Forest Whitaker Falsely Accused Of Shop Lifting At NYC Deli

“School Daze” Turns 25! 5 Reasons We Love This Spike Lee Classic

LeBron Responds To Michael Jordan’s “5 Is Better Than 1” Comment