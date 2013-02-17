Beyonce Tells Oprah Blue Ivy Is ‘Fire’ & Plans On Having Another Baby

The “Countdown” to Beyonce‘s interview on “Oprah’s Next Chapter” has come and gone and while we may not have learned a ton of new things about King Bey, we appreciate the lessons we were able to take away from the “Crazy In Love” singer.

It’s hard to hate Beyonce when she is the epitome of a woman who seemingly “has it all.” And when you even question if her life isn’t as glamorous as it seems, the kid inside of you, doesn’t want it not to be. But, even Beyonce isn’t perfect and that’s what she wants us to realize. Just like every other woman striving to be successful in this matrix of life, she struggles with time management, talks to herself, curses and finds herself working on her days off.

“My daughter introduced me to myself,” said Beyonce. She described Blue Ivy as “hilarious and she is fire,” and considers her to be her best friend. That may not be the best bit of motherly advice–most moms will tell you to be a mother first and don’t try to be your child’s friend– it is an indicator of imperfection. Something Beyonce has tried to hide until now.Before Blue Ivy was conceived Bey admitted that she suffered a miscarriage. “There’s so many couples that go through that and it’s one of the hardest things I’ve been through,” she explained. “It’s one of the reasons I didn’t tell people I was pregnant the second time around. You just don’t know.” As for more children in the future, Bey has plans on expanding the Knowles-Carter family possible after her next tour. “I definitely want to have another child. But it’s also important for me to do what I love. I love to make music. I wanted to see after I had my daughter, if I was still as passionate about performing. Maybe after this next tour I’ll have another.”

For the first time in her life, Bey had a drink with her mother–Tina–after the Super Bowl. If that is true, it’s another sign that Bey’s relationship with her parents isn’t as glamorous as her shiny career. “I needed my father,” she said about her breakup with Matthew Knowles. “I had to tell myself, at some point, you have to be the adult that your father has raised and prepared you to be.”

One thing is certain, despite how “boring” and “robotic” we think Bey can be, she loves her some Jay-Z! “I Would Not Be The Woman I am If I did Not Go Home To That Man,” she revealed. And when Oprah asked her if they’ve helped elevate each other, like couples should, she proudly responded “Yes.” Even Beyonce has to remind herself to pay more attention to her husband when she’s overwhelmed with work.

Oprah deemed Bey the “Beloved Mistress of the Universe.” Whatever that means–not really sure–but yes, our infatuation for Beyonce has managed to grow.

Her interview with Oprah preceded her HBO special, “Life Is But A Dream.” Watch it below:

