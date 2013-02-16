Kevin Hart Named 2013 NBA All Star Celebrity Game MVP

Kevin Hart proved that size doesn’t matter when you have heart and a lot of trash talking on the basketball court. The pint-sized comedian won the much coveted MVP title at the 2013 All Star weekend. Hart helped to lead his team to victory with a final score of 58-38. Hart ended with five points, three rebounds and one assist. Hart’s West Coast team included rapper/actor Common, and former secretary of Education Arne Duncan, who wowed the crowd with his board crashing skills.

Hart, currently starring in the BET’s “House Husbands of Hollywood”, took his cockiness to the next level by challenging Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt (who played on the opposing East team) to a race during half-time:

