Ne-Yo And D’Angelo To Headline Soul Beach Music Festival

Time to put in your vacation request at work- The Soul Beach Music Festival is back! The event kicks off in Aruba Memorial Day weekend, with five days of power packed performance. This year’s line-up includes D’Angelo, who will perform May 25th on the main stage at Nikky Beach Ampitheatre and Ne-Yo will close out the following evening. Sinbad will headline the All Star Comedy Night featuring Paige Bryan with the Funk Stank Nasty Band. More music artists will be announced.

WATCH: Ne-Yo Discusses How He Stays Connected To His Fans [VIDEO]

“We are thrilled to host an event of such magnitude on our One Happy Island where you can enjoy the performance of some of the worlds most talented and sought after artists during the Aruba Soul Beach Music Festival,” says Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority.

The Soul Beach Music Festival starts May 22nd with a a welcome reception for attendees.

For program and ticket information click HERE

GET THE LATEST IN MUSIC NEWS ON THE URBAN DAILY!

Jay-Z And Justin TImberlake Kick It Old School “Suit And Tie” Video

10 Classic Jordan Lines From Jay-Z

Usher Gets Freaky On New Song ” Go Missin'”