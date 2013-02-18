Lil Wayne Questions Dwyane Wade’s Sexuality; Goes In On Miami Heat [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne seems to be a magnet for trouble. Fresh off his controversial Emmet Till fiasco, the diminutive rapper caused a ruckus at All Star Weekend. Wayne and his crew were celebrating Birdman’s birthday at LIV nightclub, when Wayne took to the stage and let out a vicious anti-NBA rant.

Weezy accused the Miami Heat of banning him from the All Star event and preceded to read some of the team members for filth:

“F*** NBA! F*** Lebron! *** Chris Bosh! And I f***ed Chris Bosh wife!”