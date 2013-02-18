Farewell To LA Lakers Owner Jerry Buss 1933-2013

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

The world was saddened to learn that they had lost a visionary this morning as word spread of the passing of 80 year old Jerry Buss, owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and at one time the LA Kings.

Buss was one of the most successful owners in the game of basketball as he had an astounding ten national championship titles to his credit. While his kids have been running the day-to-day business for the Lakers for some time now, he was still a permanent fixture within the organization and was certainly court side at the games. Take a look at what ESPN has put together in salute to a life lived well, Jerry Buss.

