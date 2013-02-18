HUMOR: SNL Pokes Fun At “Django Unchained” [VIDEO]

Quentin Tarantino has established himself as the master of the revenge fantasy movie genre. From “Django Unchained” to “Kill Bill” the provocative director has proven that getting back at your enemies is a dessert best served cold and bloody.

When “Django Unchained” star Christopher Waltz hosted this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” he played a historical character who comes back from the dead to get his revenge. Meet “Djesus Uncrossed” – the “H” is silent!

