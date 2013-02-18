Rihanna Dominates The Charts This Week! [MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED
Every week, Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!
* RIHANNA lands another chart topper with “Pour It Up” moves 3*-1*
* KENDRICK LAMAR is now top 5 with a 7*-4* move for “Poetic Justice,” featuring DRAKE
* LIL WAYNE quickly rose to the top 10 with “Love Me,” featuring DRAKE & FUTURE, up 12*-8*
|Rank
|Artist
|Title
|
*1
|RIHANNA
|Pour It Up
|
*2
|A$AP ROCKY
|F**kin Problems f/Drake
|
3
|TRINIDAD JAMES
|All Gold Everything
|
*4
|LAMAR, KENDRICK
|Poetic Justice f/Drake
|
5
|FUTURE
|Neva End f/Kelly Rowland
|
6
|THE WEEKND
|Wicked Games
|
7
|T.I.
|Ball f/Lil Wayne
|
*8
|LIL WAYNE
|Love Me f/Drake & Future
|
9
|2 CHAINZ
|I’m Different
|
*10
|COLE, KEYSHIA
|Trust And Believe
