Rihanna Dominates The Charts This Week! [MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

Every week, Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!

* RIHANNA lands another chart topper with “Pour It Up” moves 3*-1* * KENDRICK LAMAR is now top 5 with a 7*-4* move for “Poetic Justice,” featuring DRAKE * LIL WAYNE quickly rose to the top 10 with “Love Me,” featuring DRAKE & FUTURE, up 12*-8* Rank Artist Title *1 RIHANNA Pour It Up *2 A$AP ROCKY F**kin Problems f/Drake 3 TRINIDAD JAMES All Gold Everything *4 LAMAR, KENDRICK Poetic Justice f/Drake 5 FUTURE Neva End f/Kelly Rowland 6 THE WEEKND Wicked Games 7 T.I. Ball f/Lil Wayne *8 LIL WAYNE Love Me f/Drake & Future 9 2 CHAINZ I’m Different *10 COLE, KEYSHIA Trust And Believe Visit Radio-One.comTo see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10 —————————————————————————————————————————————————

