Kandi Burruss Addresses Critics After Dropping Gospel Single [AUDIO]

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is in the hot seat with the Holy Rollers Immaculate Committee. On last night’s episode of RHOA, Kandi debuted her new gospel single “Stay Prayed Up”, produced by Marvin Sapp.

“Stay Prayed Up” went to No.1 on iTunes Gospel chart, soon after the show ended, but certain viewers feel that the reality star isn’t fit to sing the Lord’s praises. Kandi addressed the haters on her Facebook page:

“I knew when I decided to do it that I would be criticized. That’s to be expected. I’m a single mom that had a child out of wedlock, I speak openly about sex on #KandiKoatedNights, I have #BedroomKandi, etc… I’m very honest about who I am. My great grand father & my grandfather were Bishops in The Church of God Holiness. I believe in God but I have always struggled with the rules of the church just like a lot of people. The song “Stay Prayed Up” is like a testimony for me. Hopefully people with a similar struggle can relate.”

What say you readers- does Kandi have the right to express her spirituality? Or should people in glass houses not throw stones?

Listen to Kandi’s “Stay Prayed Up” below:

