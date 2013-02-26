Will.i.am Builds Cars For The Kids [VIDEO]

It looks like Will.i.Am to build new cars that look like they’re from the past (like the car pictured above), and he says he does it to teach kids. In a video with TMZ, the Black Eyed Peas front man said that he hires people who are experts in engineering, math, and science to teach inner-city kids.

“I invest in tools so kids today can have skills for tomorrow,” he said.

It is certainly commendable that Will.i.Am is teaching children and using his hobbies to give back to the community. I believe that we definitely need to teach children about arts and whatnot, actual and useful trades sometimes get lost. But… what do you think he’s really making? I’m going to say knowing him, he is probably building a flying car that will drive off to some planet. (Just kidding! Sort of.)

