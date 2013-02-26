Nicki Minaj Rocks Pasties On Her Breasts At French Montana Shoot [PHOTOS]

If you needed any further proof that Nicki Minaj can be a “freak,” the extraterrestrial raptress gave her fans an eyeful on the set of French Montana’s “Freak” video.

The track samples the Lil’ Vicious classic of the same name and is lyrially just as explicit. Minaj, who has prominently featured her spherical backside in videos for Big Sean and 2 Chainz, put all of the attention on the front this time with gold stars covering her breasts.

Watch the behind the scenes video and peep stills if you want a more…ahem “focused” experience.

Must Watch: What Was French Montana’s First Car? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[Props to RealTalkNY]

Get TheUrbanDaily.com in your box! Sign-Up for Our Newsletter!

[ione_newsletter_signup]