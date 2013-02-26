Fantasia Drops Tracklist For Upcoming Ålbum ‘Side Effects of You’

R&B singer Fantasia is readying her fourth album titled “Side Effects of You.” In preparation of the April 16th release date, Fantasia has dropped the tracklist for the project.

Consisting of 13 solid songs, “Side Effects of You” boasts production from Chuck Harmony and Jerry Wonder. The album’s guests are kept to a minimum with features from Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliott on a song called “Without Me.” King Los, who is signed to Bad Boy Records, lends a verse to the album’s opening cut “Make Me Feel.”

“Side Effects of You” holds special meaning to the former “American Idol” because she wrote and co-wrote some of the songs and it features an R&B sound that’s infused with rock elements. She told Steve Harvey, “It’s my baby ’cause I finally got to write. I just wanted so bad to do something like that and I thank the record company, RCA, for allowing me to finally be able to do that on this album.”

Check out the tracklist below. Make sure you grab your copy of “Side Effects of You” when it drops April 16th.

Side Effects of You Tracklisting

1. “Supernatural Love”

2. “Ain’t All Bad”

3. “If I Was a Bird”

4. “Girl Talk (Interlude)”

5. “Without Me” featuring Kelly Rowland & Missy Elliott

6. “Side Effects of You”

7. “Get It Right”

8. “So Much to Prove”

9. “Change Your Mind”

10. “Lighthouse”

11. “Lose to Win”

12. “End of Me”

13. “In Deep”

14. “Haunted” (Bonus Target Exclusive)

15. “Kiss Bang Boom” (Bonus Target Exclusive )

