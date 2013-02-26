THE DOWNLOAD: Petty, “Short But Sweet” [FREE ALBUM]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @JLBarrow

We know how hard it is to sift through the clutter and find some new music that hits you in a sweet spot. While we don’t always find something from the relatively unknown worth sharing, every so often we find a gem. Thanks to the folks at GummySoul.com, the geniuses behind that “Bizarre Tribe” mash-up mix and other great sounds, we have a FREE album from Nashville MC, Petty Follow @Petty615, produced by Brooklyn based beatsmiths The Stuyvesants.

Soulful instrumentation is married with a southern twang and a measured bravado to create a broad stroke of genius that is hard to ignore. His closing freestyle over Erykah Badu’s “Other Side Of The Game” brought everything to a standstill here in the office so we knew we had to share.

Petty has become a staple in the Nashville hip-hop community, dropping 5 mixtapes in 2012, each showcasing a wide range of styles, feeling equally at home on both club tracks and classic Boom Bap. With Short But Sweet, Petty turns it down a notch, becoming more introspective, while still retaining the bad boy charm of his previous records. The result is a consistent and wonderfully listenable album,where each song builds upon the next, while he grows as the record progresses.

Listen and enjoy.

