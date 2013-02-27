Jet Mag Editor Throws Shade To Fantasia, Apologizes

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to several sources, “Jet Magazine” has treated Fantasia Barrino like a runway within the last week: they landed jokes all over her!

“Jet” used an old image of her to put on their cover instead of the one that Barrino’s camp provided. The R&B Songstress took to social media to vent her frustrations: ‘This saddens Me!!! It is clear that this picture is 10 Years Old and JET Magazine puts it on the Cover!! After I send them the NEW LOOK AND DIRECTION. . SAD!!! I WANT A PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM JET. Now im not sure if the interview is correct. SEE!! America they and use me as they crash Dummy BUT NO MORE. IF I DONT STAND FOR SOMETHING ILL FALL FOR ANYTHING.’ “

Welp we guess that about sums up how she was feeling about the situation. And with good reason. Have you ever seen a picture of yourself on someone’s FB that you didn’t approve or worse one that you never really liked and you wanted them to take it down but they wouldn’t for whatever reason? Imagine if millions of people had the potential to see that particular picture? You see where we’re going with this? If there is something that reflects you and you don’t have the right to do something to fix it in to a way that is more pleasing to you and that will genuinely make you feel better about how you are being represented, you are going to feel some sort of justifiable upset toward all involved in the situation. It’s called being human.

Now, enter Mitzi Miller, JET’s editor-in-chief, who issued a statement defending Jet’s right to use the 10 year old picture for its cover:

“JET magazine is honored to have Fantasia grace the cover of its March issue,” her statement began. “It is unfortunate that Fantasia is displeased with the cover selection, however JET stands by its decision,” said Miller. “As standard editorial practice, JET consulted with Fantasia’s team, but reserves the right to select the image we deem as most appropriate for JET’s brand and reflective of the cover story sentiment. “JET continues to root for Fantasia’s success and encourages her fans to pick up the new issue.”

Now while that comment was a bit snide to say the least, you would think the social drama between the two entities would have left it right there. But if you thought that you would indeed be wrong.

Earlier today according to Richard Prince, of Journal-isms, Misty Miller’s Facebook message to friends: “The fact that I wasted an hour of my workday writing a press release to address an issue created by a person who cannot even read it is just… “

Wow ouch! That was not just over the line, it was a very mean girl thing to do. If you want to fight, then fight fair, but remain professional and above the fray when you do it. Unfortunately Ms. Miller didn’t learn about taking the high road when she was getting all her fancy book learnin skills. It’s one thing to demonstrate tact, however it’s quite another to be tacky.

UPDATE:

It appears that Miller issued an apology to Fantasia for her comments. READ HERE AT NEWSONE.COM

