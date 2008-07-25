Paula Garces “Marvels” At Comic-Con

New animated short film Red Princess Blues Animated: The Book of Violence, paying tribute to the ever-invading Japanese Anime we’ve seen in the past, will premiere at the 2008 Comic Con in San Diego. The film, completely hand drawn with a few shoots using 3-D, is about exploring the world of Princess, the main character of Red Princess Blues.

Writer/producer Alex Ferrari and artist Dan Cregan, making his directorial debut, will be attending Comic-Con along with the film’s leading lady, starlet of the moment and Red Princess Blues executive producer Paula Garces.

You may know Garces from her roles on FX’s “The Shield,” Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, and most recently, her style feature in GIANT magazine. Her talents and beauty are featured in the magazine as well as on GIANTmag.com where you can watch the sexy behind-the-scenes video of her photo shoot.

Garces also had the pleasure of being nominated for an ALMA Award for “Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series – Drama” for her role as Officer Tina Halon on “The Shield.” The National Council of La Raza (NCLR) is the largest national Latino civil rights and advocacy organization in the U.S. NCLR created the ALMA Awards in 1995 as part of its strategy to promote fair, accurate, and balanced portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry. The show was named “ALMA” (Spanish for “spirit” or “soul”) which represents the determined spirit of the Latino people in an effort to reflect the spirit as well as the scope of the awards program.

For more Paula, check out a behind-the-scenes video of her GIANT style shoot below:

And the Red Princess Blues trailer here:

