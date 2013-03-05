FBI Release Files Revealing Whitney Houston Stalker Letters & Extortion Plot

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

Being a pop legend has its many ups and downs. While the world loves and adores your talent and the image they have of you, some people tend to take that love and adoration to an extreme level. Whitney Houston dealt with that at the height of her career. A year after her death, the FBI has released files showing that Houston was the target of an extortion plot and she had a serious stalker situation on her hands.

In the 128-page file spanning from 1988 to 1992, the FBI revealed Whitney Houston had an overzealous fan who constantly wrote handwritten letters detailing his undying love for the “I Will Always Love You” singer. The fan begged and pleaded for a meeting with Houston to no avail and always ended his letters telling her to “keep smiling.”

As he attended more and more concerts, his desperation to meet Houston continued to grow. Finally reaching his breaking point the fan wrote, “I might hurt someone with some crazy idea and not realize how stupid an idea it was until after it was done.” Overall, this fan wrote in excess of 70 letters. All of which were ignored by the Houston camp.

The FBI files also revealed that Houston was a victim of an extortion plot. A woman claimed she had compromising information about the Grammy Award winner’s personal life and relationships. The woman threatened Houston that she would leak the information to the public if she wasn’t paid. At first the asking price was $100,000. However, it jumped up to $250,000 a short time later. Before she died in February 2012, Houston admitted she knew the woman attempting to blackmail her and had her father send the woman money to keep her quiet.

