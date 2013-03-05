“Gangam Style” Finally Gets Remixed With 2 Chainz [LISTEN]

The moment you’ve all been waiting for! … Okay, maybe not. But back in December, we told you that 2 Chainz was in the studio was going to the studio with Psy, the Korean singer who made the world’s most watched video on YouTube. So making good to that collaboration, we now have the remix to “Gangam Style” also with Tyga produced by Diplo.

We still don’t know what the hell Psy is saying (we think he is saying the same verse as the original), but to accompany it with 2 Chainz’s adlibs, might just be unnecessary awesomeness.

How are you liking the remix?

[Spotted at Hip Hop Wired]

