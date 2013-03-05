Man Arrested After Scalping Neighbor

Do not let the location fool you. Things get very real in Oklahoma. A man was arrested for scalping and cutting off his neighbor’s ear after a dispute over a dog.

57 year old John Jennings was viciously beaten by his neighbor Calvin Leroy Bakel because Bakel took issue with Jennings defending his young grandchildren from Bakel’s dog. According to Jennings’ wife, her husband was trying to fend off the dog when Calvin Bakel approached the middle-aged man and attacked him. Bakel used a tiki torch to bash Jennings in the head. During the assault, Jennings’ ear was cut off and he was partially scalped.

Peggy Walls, who lives in the house that separates Jennings and Bakel’s properties, said, “Well, this guy took one of our tiki torches up, which was iron, and started beating him with it. And took off part of his ear and part of his scalp.”