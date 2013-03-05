Torae Drops “Admission Of Guilt” Tracklist & Art Work

New York rapper and friend to the site, Torae is dropping a new mixtape called “Admission of Guilt” on March 13th. With the release date only being a few days away, Torae is finally treating fans to the tracklist, cover art work, and the guest features on the project.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

For the 13 track project, Torae recruited some of the hottest underground rappers. Lending their talents to “Admission of Guilt” are Skyzoo, Torch, uncle Murda, Bun B, and The Kid Daytona. some of the people receiving producer credits are Rich Kidd, Prophecy, Amadeus, Eric G. and PJ Kat.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. Intro

2. Burden of Proof (produced by Amadeus)

3. Forgot To Say Grace (produced by Rich Kidd)

4. What’s Love? ft. Pharoahe Monch (produced by Praise)

5. Cash Still Rules ft. Skyzoo (produced by PJ Katz)

6. Runnin’ ft. Uncle Murda (produced by Prophecy)

7. FTBS ft Torch of Triple C’s (produced by Prophecy)

8. Soirée ft The Kid Daytona (produced by Kuddie Fresh)

9. Where U Goin’ (produced by Rich Kidd)

10. Limitless (produced by Focus…)

11. Ask Me Why ft. Bun B (produced by DJ Dreamstate)

12. Hustler’s Prayer (produced by Rich Kidd)

13. In Summation (produced by Eric G.)

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Rick Ross Is “Ashamed” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Lil Wayne Releases Tracklist To “I Am Not A Human Being II”

“Gangam Style” Finally Gets Remixed With 2 Chainz