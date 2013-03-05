CLOSE
Simply Tweet: What She’d Do In A Man’s Body [VIDEO]

It’s been six years since R&B singer Tweet has been in a relationship, but that didn’t stop her from tapping into past hurt for her new song, “Enough.” The lead single from her new EP “Simply Tweet”  finds Tweet at the end of a relationship and ready to shake off the blues.

In this interview with TheUrbanDaily she talks about making the new EP, what inspired her new break-up anthem and what she’d do if she were woke up in a man’s body. Would she get revenge on her trifling ex? Watch the clip to find out.

