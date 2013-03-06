3 Reasons Why We Love “The Mindy Project”

While most of mainstream media has crowned Lena Dunham the new Queen of Comedy, there’s an equally important comedic revolution airing every Tuesday evening. “The Mindy Project” stars Mindy Kaling as unlucky in love, ob-gyn Mindy Lahiri. Mindy is a successful career woman with an encyclopedic knowledge of every romantic movie under the sun, but experiencing some technical difficulties in landing Mr. Right. Equal parts sugar, spice and everything snark, “The Mindy Project” is an addictive mix of comedy, romance and ratchet musings.

We list three reasons why “The Mindy Project” should be your new primetime fix :

3. Real Women Have Curves

In a landscape filled with size double zeroes, Mindy Lahiri flaunts her physique with confidence. This is one curvy girl who doesn’t apologize for who she is and is comfortable in her own skin. From her form-fitting cocktail dresses to her bold and vibrant wardrobe colors, this sexy M.D. clearly doesn’t shy away from being the center of attention. When Mindy boldly declares “Black men love me!” you won’t hesitate to nod in agreement.

2. Mindy Lahiri Is A Work In Progress

When we first meet Mindy Lahiri, the term “hot mess” comes to mind. Heartbroken and drunk after attending her ex-boyfriend’s wedding reception, Mindy rides a bike right into the bottom of a stranger’s pool. The genius of “The Mindy Project” is finding the humor in Mindy’s pluck and determination to better herself. We realize that there’s more to this rom-com quoting heroine than meets the eye. She’s actually a damn good doctor, a great friend, supportive big sister and tough as nails business owner.

1. Mindy Kaling

The Ivy League educated comedienne got her first taste of the limelight in 2003 when she and her best friend from college Brenda Withers, wrote and starred in an off-Broadway play “Matt & Ben” based on Hollywood BFF’s Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. at 24 years old, Mindy was the only woman writer on staff the NBC hit comedy “The Office.” She would go on to make her directorial debut during the sixth season and was eventually bumped up to Executive Producer. Mindy’s hard work and razor sharp wit paid off as she is now the first Indian-American actress to play the lead on a television show with “The Mindy Project.”

