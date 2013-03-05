Terrence Howard Loves Oprah’s Bountiful Bustline [VIDEO]

Oscar nominated actor Terrence Howard is a man before anything else. During an interview, he said the best thing about shooting “The Butler” with Oprah Winfrey were her sizable breasts.

In their upcoming film “The Butler,” Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard have a love scene and when asked about his favorite part about that love scene, he spoke about how making out with Oprah was hot and all of that. Howard went on to compliment the media maven because of her voluptuous body. The “tig ol’ bitties” comment seemed as though it was a Freudian slip, but once it was out there, he couldn’t take it back.

Howard and Winfrey co-star in “The Butler” as neighbors and said the chemistry between them was great. “Oprah and I had such chemistry. To be able to make out with Oprah and to have love scenes with her and those tig ol’ bitties … She’s such a lovely, voluptuous woman … That was wonderful.”

Check out the video below. Is Terrence Howard being a creep or would you imagine filming sex scenes with Oprah to be a wonderful experience?

