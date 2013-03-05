CLOSE
Robin Thicke Hosts Rémy Martin VIP Event In NYC [PHOTOS]

On Monday March 4, 2013 Robin Thicke hosted one of Rémy Martin’s exclusive Ringleader events at NYC’s Marquee.

The multi-platinum R&B singer and star of BET’s ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ hit the stage

to sing a few songs to the star-studded crowd. Guests including Roc Nation recording artist, Bridget Kelly, Grammy nominated recording artist, Luke James and world renowned music icon, Andre Harrell, toasted Robin Thicke and Rémy Ringleaders with signature “Rémy & Ginger” and “Rémy Knockout” cocktails while dancing into the wee hours.

Check out the flicks taken by Johnny Nunez.

Rémy Martin RingLeader Event Hosted By Robin Thicke NYC
