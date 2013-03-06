[EXCLUSIVE] DEMOS: The Series Interviews Black Thought About His Thoughts!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Kareem Fort, the Producer/Director of DEMOS The Hip Hop documentary movie that everyone is foaming at the mouth to see in the Spring, is now dropping teasers for his DEMOS web series as well! The long awaited projects are addressing how artists got started and how they survive in the entertainment industry at large. Aspiring artists are going to get their questions answered and it’s a very good thing!

The Urban Daily got an exclusive inside peek at the DEMOS Black Thought interview from the web series from our friends at Daily Motion!

Check it out!

“This project was made to help the artists out there who aren’t sure what that next step is” Fort told The Urban Daily. “We also wanted to make these projects so that people could understand what artists go through to bring them the music that they love.”

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Robin Thicke Hosts Rémy Martin VIP Event In NYC [PHOTOS]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: