Michael Jordan Applies For Marriage License in Florida

Michael Jordan is ready to put a ring on it. Associated Press reports that the NBA legend appeared at the Palm Beach County courthouse this morning with his fiancee Yvette Prieto to apply for a marriage license. The couple have until May 9th to use their license.

Jordan proposed to Prieto, a Cuban-American model back in 2011, after dating for three years. This will be Jordan’s second trip down the aisle–his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy ended in 2006 after 17 years of marriage. Juanita walked away with a $168 million divorce settlement. They have two sons, Jeffrey Michael and Marcus James, and a daughter, Jasmine.

