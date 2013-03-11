Will Smith Raps “Fresh Prince” Theme At South London High School [VIDEO]

Will Smith loves the kids! The actor/rapper stopped by a South London all girls school, St. Martin-in-The-Field, as a surprise visitor. Smith was invited by Parliament member Chuka Ummuna, who is a vocal fan of the 90’s sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

WATCH: Will and Jaden Smith Fight to Survive In New “After Earth” Trailer

Smith was in the U.K. accompanying his son Jaden’s concert tour with pop phenomenon Justin Bieber.

Not just a celebrity appearance, Smith dropped some jewels of knowledge for his star struck audience:

“You have got to be very, very aggressive about associating with people who are good for your life. One person that you’re out with, one night, could do one dumb thing that can ruin the next 15 years of your life.”

Smith then had the ladies join him as he rapped his iconic hit “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

Will and Jaden will reunite on screen in the upcoming sci-fi thriller “After Earth” slated to open June 7th.

SOURCE

GET THE LATEST IN MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS AT THE URBAN DAILY!

Lil Kim Admits To Sway She’s Just Now Getting Over Biggie

Justin Timberlake Slaps Back At Kanye On SNL [VIDEO]

New Video Surfaces Of Chris Brown Taking Ratchet To New Levels!