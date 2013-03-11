Wu-Tang Clan Member Confirms 20th Anniversary Album

Wu-Tang Clan is back! In an interview with Radio.com, Cappadonna confirmed that the NY based hip-hop group will be reuniting to record a 20th anniversary album:

“We’ve been texting each other. We’re definitely concentrating on more positivity and teachings and trying to put that back into the original recipe for this next Wu-Tang album.”

Method Man confirmed the reunion earlier this month at the Key Club in Hollywood:

“How many brothas kept a job for twenty years? The same job. That’s the shit. We owe that sh*t to each and every fan that ever supported our music, and that’s real talk.”

Wu-Tang’s debut album “Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” dropped in 1993.

